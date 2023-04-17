🆘kill Listed @Harris County TX Rosie and Babies 🆘

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update - extended to Friday URGENT ! Will ANYONE in Texas step up foster/ save/ adopt Rosie Mum and her little meatballs ?
kill listed @Harris county for Wednesday !
criminals Texas shelters
Now they want to separate pups from non, adopt them out to just anyone, then kill mom that’s how that goes in TX . And they get paid for it ...
Video courtesy Becky Mckeen