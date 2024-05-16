© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rafah Gaza Families Evacuate And Packup Tents & Go To Khan Yunis & Center Area
مطبخ ايزو غادة من غزة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Odk4_0CCic4
نزوح قصري من مدينة رفح، لعشرات الالاف من سكان قطاع غزة || يوميات في خيام النازحين
Short exodus from the city of Rafah, for tens of thousands of residents of the Gaza Strip || Diaries in the tents of displaced people