Scott Ritter & Ray McGovern: Iran Completes Nuclear! NATO & U.S Bases in Ukraine Destroy by ICBMs! Scott Ritter and Ray McGovern analyze the seismic geopolitical shifts as Iran reportedly completes its nuclear capabilities. The discussion delves into the destruction of NATO and U.S. bases in Ukraine by ICBMs, signaling an unprecedented escalation in global tensions. They explore the implications for international security, the balance of power, and the urgent need for diplomacy to avert a catastrophic outcome.
Mirrored - War Echo Zone TV
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/