Behavioral Medicine and Architecture Of Human Living Fascia - Read My Comment

Damage to your Fascia literally can cause you to manifest symptoms that can be used by the Behavioral-Medical system AGAINST YOUR BEST INTERESTS for a Dual Narrative, or simply chosen as a matter of "Protocol" and / or Policy.

In other words damage to your Fascial System, a Sensory Organ, can be claimed to be Psychiatric and the entire system will obey as directed, even if they know it is not true and that their fraud has somehow been made "Lawful", they often execute without thinking...right down to your local church and merchant...well that is discussion for another time. My Fascia was damaged by a Novel Medication...yes "Novel" and I have been pursuing the truth hardcore since July 2017.

With this entire Behavioral push are they anticipating a big uptick over the coming years in Fascia damage within the Global Pop? Or only conceal certain cases? And/or?

Has this been the Protocol used for a certain Global Pop whom have experienced Connective Tissue Disease as a result of an RX. In particular a "Novel" RX and methodology.











