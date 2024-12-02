Freedom at Last Three Prisoners Released Amid Struggles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation continues to detain hundreds of Palestinian women in its prisons, subjecting them to assaults and denying them their fundamental rights, while the international community remains silent on their plight.
Interviews:
Bara’a Karamah: A liberated prisoner
Mother of the liberated prisoner Bara’a Karamah
Angham Asafra: A liberated prisoner
Shahd Asafra: A liberated prisoner
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 30/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video