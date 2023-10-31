"We know that Iran has sleeper terrorist cells here in America" | Tulsi Gabbard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tulsi Gabbard says "We know that Iran has sleeper terrorist cells here in America" and that they "may have already brought in nuclear material into this country" that "if used could launch an attack here right here at home that would make 9/11 look small in comparison."
