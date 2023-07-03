ESP Apex: The Best Hearing Protection for Hunters and Outdoorsmen

ESP Apex is a premium digital hearing protection device that is designed specifically for hunters and outdoorsmen. It offers a noise reduction rating (NRR) of 25 dB, which is the highest level available for electronic hearing protection. This means that it can effectively protect your hearing from harmful noise levels, while still allowing you to hear important sounds like conversations and warning signals.





ESP Apex also features a built-in microphone that amplifies ambient sound, so you can hear everything that's going on around you. This is important for hunters who need to be able to hear their prey or other hunters, and for outdoorsmen who need to be aware of their surroundings.





ESP Apex is also comfortable to wear and durable. It is made from high-quality materials and is designed to withstand the rigors of outdoor use. It is also water-resistant and sweat-proof, so you can wear it in any weather conditions.





If you are looking for the best hearing protection for hunting and outdoors activities, then ESP Apex is the perfect choice for you. It offers superior noise reduction, clear sound amplification, and comfortable wear. Order your pair today and experience the difference!





Check out the Interview with ESP I performed earlier this year: https://youtu.be/5p_PRdOlAVs





To see more of my content here you YouTube click this link https://tinyurl.com/RogueBanshee





Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4dhK-y9O2n8bYFAQAg4Zw/join





#hearingprotection #shooting #firearms #teambanch @theroguebanshee





*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee

♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3

♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo

♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee





Video Index:

0:00 Intro

0:32 Custom Molded

1:03 Batteries?

1:50 Custom Programmed

2:27 Wind Suppression

3:07 How to install the batteries

3:28 Weather resistant

3:46 Cost

4:18 Carry Case

4:37 No Bluetooth?

4:56 Sound Amplification and quality





-------

Social Media

Website

https://www.trb.fyi





Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee





Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee

-------





-------

Gear that I run





Computer

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3





Studio

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC





Camera and Mic

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL





My 3d Printer setup

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53

-------





-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

-------





The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.





Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.