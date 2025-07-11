THE UK ASSISTED DYING BILL WILL MIRROR CANADA'S SATANIC "MAiD" RITUAL

KILLING THE POOR AND VULNERABLE - THE ORGAN HARVESTING INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

MAiD article (Dr Coelho) - https://www.lifenews.com/2025/01/09/canada-killed-over-15000-people-under-maid-euthanasia-program/

Study - Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the COVID-19 Pandemic https://www.researchgate.net/publication/377266988_Excess_Deaths_in_the_United_Kingdom_Midazolam_and_Euthanasia_in_the_COVID-19_Pandemic

Study - The realities of Medical Assistance in Dying in Canada https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/palliative-and-supportive-care/article/realities-of-medical-assistance-in-dying-in-canada/3105E6A45E04DFA8602D54DF91A2F568

Study - MAiD: How Slippery is its Slope? https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10730-025-09551-y

Five Things to Know About Assisted Dying in Canada

https://dnyuz.com/2025/06/01/five-things-to-know-about-assisted-dying-in-canada/

Links by video in compilation

Video 1 -

Liberal euthanasia laws make Canada the world leader in organs harvested from assisted-suicide victims

https://tinyurl.com/mvm393rt

Graph source - DAILY MAIL U.K. - https://tinyurl.com/23v66535

Video 2 -

Daily Mail Back-Story - https://tinyurl.com/4ajxv6mb

Satanic Suicide Commercial (Eye of Horus) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gI6gTFIMyk

BC Transplant Organ Harvesting Ghouls Webinar - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQcfychrmIM

Video 3 -

U.S. organ waiting list - https://tinyurl.com/42k2etj4

FULL VIDEO - DR BYRNE (PolicePaparazzi Channel)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VX7f4tEnwkhg/

Dr. Paul A. Byrne is a Board Certified Neonatologist and Pediatrician. He is the Founder of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center in St. Louis, MO. He is Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at University of Toledo, College of Medicine. He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He is author and producer of the film “Continuum of Life” and author of the books “Life, Life Support and Death,” “Beyond Brain Death,” and “Is ‘Brain Death’ True Death?”

Video 4 - Melbourne Doctor: Most Donors Still Alive when Organs are Removed - https://tinyurl.com/38y4f3uw

DAILY MAIL - ARTICLES BY JAMES REINL

BC - https://tinyurl.com/mvamcfw9

QUEBEC - https://tinyurl.com/bddhdbns

Globe and Mail - Canadian Blood Services Sells Out https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-canadian-blood-services-private-company-plasma/

SEATTLE CHILDREN'S - Dr Truog

Ethical Issues in Organ Donation After Cardiac Death (Full Presentation) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVIR54vAFAU

DYING WITH DIGNITY IN CANADA - THIS IS HORRIFIC (SMOKE&MIRRORS) https://www.bitchute.com/video/DO1QBiiE6XkW/

REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld

Mirrored - Remarque88

BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/

BITCHUTE (Crownuts) https://old.bitchute.com/channel/kN9FVa9ZwGRT/

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link -

https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1

-----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/