© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Matt Taibbi on the Twitter Files Hearing: "They're Just Performers in a Reality Show"
"They don't even bother trying to put together a coherent presentation about anything because all they're looking for are 30 second pieces of video they know that somebody else will put up for them"
Full Video: https://youtu.be/BUecY0jwNOk