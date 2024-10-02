BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nursing Crisis: The Impact of COVID on Critical Thinking
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • 7 months ago

https://rumble.com/c/Intentional


You know I'm a nurse. I worked for 28 years in Oncology and Critical Care and, you know, nursing. I loved it! It was something that, when I was in training, we focused on patient-centered care. We were ready to go out and just, you know, be those patient advocates. And you know, I can remember that it really shaped a huge part of who I am. But right before COVID and right at the announcement of COVID, it was almost like -- I call it "The Stepford Wives Era" -- because suddenly, critical thinking went out the door. We didn't Listen to the medical science that prescribed good handwashing. Protect those that are immunocompromised. Look after the elderly or those who had a lot of co-morbidities, especially if they had issues with diabetes or weight, or you know, blood pressure -- or cancer patients. It was suddenly just the 'Yes, we will do whatever you tell us to do -- please roll up your arm and take this injection'. I mean, Andy, I am still amazed at how many people just suddenly put on blinders and walked away from what I called 'common sense and reasoning' in the medical field.


https://rumble.com/c/Intentional

Keywords
crisisinjectioncovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy