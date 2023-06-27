Trump exposes 'hostile' Fox News post-Tucker Carlson | Eric Bolling The Balance on NEWSMAX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to give a behind the scenes take on his interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, and the network as a whole since parting ways with Tucker Carlson.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html