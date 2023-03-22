Mass Vaccination and the MURDER of our CHILDREN Part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Since the beginning off Mass Vaccination, it was very well known, that children, teenagers, and young adults were zero risk from Covid-19.
This did not stop
governments across the world mandating our children to take untested,
experimental jabs, in order to protect granny, and to attend school.
Well now we are seeing the dire and tragic consequences of these evil decisions.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984