Melbourne Freedom Rally 22 June 2024 Market to Mall
Lightpath
Lightpath
21 followers
0
48 views • 10 months ago

Part 3 of three videos on the rally, this one covering the rest of the speeches at Queen Victoria Market and the return to Bourke Street Mall, still very active with people even at 4:00 on a Saturday afternoon. We speak in order to awake people to government and medical corruption that is now becoming so very obvious, to the point that it feels like an unseen hand is purposely exposing it for all to see. The mainstream news is allowing truth to slip out and we are becoming to stand vindicated. A full "reveal" of truth may be months away but when it comes there will be a lot of remorse at so many levels. Well done to the speakers today. 

Keywords
freedomtruthgovernmentrallymainstream newsmelbournespeakersmedical corruptionremorseunseen handqueen victoria marketbourke street mallsaturday afternoon
