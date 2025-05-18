The Dopamine Revolution Podcast - Cognitive Function

Cognitive function is our ability to think, learn, remember things, it's the speed of reasoning, it's critical thinking, and problem solving, it's paying attention and using good judgement. What are you feeding your brain, superfood or poison? It's time to be sure right now, your future depends on it.

SPECIAL NOTE: If you're interested in ONE-ON-ONE top-level coaching of this nature, whether for weight management, stress reduction, anxiety relief, or depression elimination, just click on the link for a free evaluation/initial consultation and see if my program/course is ideal for your holistic journey! https://www.seandcohenhealthcoaching.com/