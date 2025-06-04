BrightLearn - Eat to Beat Cancer: A Research Scientist Explains How You and Your Family Can Avoid Up to 90% of All Cancers by J. Robert Hatherill

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Eat to Beat Cancer: A Research Scientist Explains How You and Your Family Can Avoid Up to 90% of All Cancers by J. Robert Hatherill
364 views • 3 months ago

In "Eat to Beat Cancer," J. Robert Hatherill reveals that dietary choices can prevent up to 90% of cancers, emphasizing whole, plant-based foods rich in vitamins (A, C, selenium), fiber, and antioxidants while avoiding processed foods, excess sugar, dairy, red meat, and inflammatory oils (omega-6). Key strategies include consuming raw or lightly cooked vegetables (e.g., cruciferous, onion, and umbelliferous groups), reducing animal protein, and eliminating immune-suppressing foods like refined sugars and white flour. The book highlights the Super Eight Food Groups—onions, cruciferous vegetables, nuts/seeds, grasses (grains), legumes, fruits, solanaceous (tomatoes), and umbelliferous (carrots)—as cancer-fighting powerhouses. Lifestyle factors like exercise, stress management, and avoiding tobacco/alcohol complement dietary changes. Modern diets, laden with processed foods and toxins, have weakened immunity, making cancer prevalent. Prevention through nutrient-dense eating, proper cooking methods (steaming, avoiding charring), and targeted supplementation (vitamins C, D, omega-3s) can halt or reverse cancer progression by restoring cellular health and oxygenating the body. The book advocates chemoprevention—actively consuming anticancer compounds—as the most effective way to combat cancer, stressing that dietary intervention during cancer’s long development window (10–20 years) is crucial lasting lasting health.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

