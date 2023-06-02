BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JUDY REHBURG ADVOCATES 🏳️‍🌈🎯🍆💩😋🏪 FOR DA BOOTY HOLE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 06/02/2023

Source: https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/110469926300066794


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/7nygy8


High school teacher at @eldohawks explains to students why sodomy is pleasurable and why sex toys available at Target are designed a certain way.


"You don't actually have to go inside the booty hole, you can just push on the seam...and they apparently really like that."


The teacher is Mrs. Judy Rehburg, a Physiology/AP Environmental Science Teacher at El Derado High School in Placentia, CA.


Here's a look at a LGBTQ reading collection curated by El Dorado High School librarian Christina Nolasco. Seems to adequately support the booty hole lesson plan. https://collections.follettsoftware.com/collection/615df6b38fc3c600127a4922


No wonder it's illegal for anyone to record inside a classroom in California. Can't have anyone "disrupt" the important teaching process. https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displaySection.xhtml?lawCode=EDC§ionNum=51512


https://money.cnn.com/2016/08/17/news/companies/target-bathroom-transgender/

Keywords
groomingcasodomytargetsex toyscvshomosexual banking mafiamulti-pronged attackjudy rehburgphysiology ap environmental science teacherel derado high schoolplacentiabooty hole
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy