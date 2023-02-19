© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prof. Arne Burkhardt - Histopathological Reevaluation: Serious Adverse Events and Deaths Following COVID-19 "Vaccination" - PANDEMIC STRATEGIES LESSONS AND CONSEQUENCES
SOURCE:
Oracle Films Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/user/OracleFilms
Lakaruppropet Channel:
https://rumble.com/user/Lakaruppropet