CERN, Portals & Extra Dimensions: Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger Speaks Out

The UAP Files Podcast S3E35 | The following is a conversation with Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger – a scientist, researcher, and public health expert who has worked with Swiss Federal Agencies, the World Health Organisation, and the United Nations.





Over the years, she’s become a bold voice on some of the world’s more debated scientific topics — particularly what’s happening behind the scenes at CERN. Extra dimensions, health and the UFO connection.





Some of these topics might come across as more speculative and let’s face it, people at CERN with the Large Hadron Collider have been doing some strange science for almost 2 decades and we only hear little soundbites even from CERN about portals, extra dimensions and black holes. Lots of weird vague “maybes” and “what we might find” despite the estimated $13B spent on it so far.





Whilst there hasn’t been any confirmation and Astrid’s comments are shared with the understanding that this is third-hand information, the information is incredible and it’s a real mind-bender and worth starting a conversation about.





You may have seen her speak about portals, interdimensional experiments, and metallic beings in viral videos — and today we’re going to unpack all of it.





There is a lot in this episode, so I’m going to add some timestamps below to help you jump to the subjects you find most interesting.





00:03:00 – Intro to the the unknown, dimensions and science

00:09:00 – Astrid’s father & selecting university courses

00:11:00 – Education + intro in to work with World Health Organisation & United Nations

00:12:00 – “Always have an open door to doubt”

00:13:00 – Writing books & medicine

00:14:20 – Morals & ethics in health policy

00:15:00 – Large Hadron Collider + clarification on Astrid’s experiences & NEW INFO

01:22:00 – Speaking with two CERN physicists – portals & extra dimensions

00:24:00 - CERN portal and the stolen (and returned) scarf

00:27:00 - Comments from CERN Director and head of Head of Research: “out of this door might come something, or we might send something through it”.

00:29:00 - Large Hadron Collider “we will be able to peer in to this open door….by sending something in to it”

00:35 - Lord of the Rings connections. What did Tolkien know?

00:40:30 - The connection between CERN and the Large Hadron Collider and UFOs/UAPs

00:41:00 - Dr Roger Leir and implants

00:46:00 - where are we in 10 years? What does that look like?

00:47:00 - AI and clones and frequency change

00:49:00 - Jumping dimensions and self regenerating

00:51:00 - Are we headed in a positive direction?

00:52:00 - Close-minded people and fear

00:53:00 - Meditation and entering alternate dimensions

00:57:00 - Could we be the aliens?

01:01:00 - We are frequency. The benefits of grounding in healing.





