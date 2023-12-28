God Makes Clear His Anger About Francis’ Evil Blessing Decree

Andrea Cionci- "Buenos Aires: lightning on the halo and keys of St. Peter. Bergoglio at the end of the road?"

https://popehead.substack.com/p/andrea-cionci-buenos-aires-lightning



'Servants of Satan’: Archbishop Viganò responds to Pope Francis' ‘blessings’ for homosexual couples

https://www.brighteon.com/ddbfb36d-5539-4ffa-afee-c0a7a1a15a28



