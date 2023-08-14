While Maui is Burnt to Crisp because of Fires which have Killed 96+ People - Joe's Vacationing and Only Comment is "NO COMMENT"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine gets $200 MILLION and US state Hawaii, devastated by wildfires, gets "no comments" from Biden as he replies with smug smile to reporters when asked if he has anything to say on situation (see vid).
While Maui is burnt to crisp because of fires which have killed 96+ people, Joe's vacationing and only comment he can offer is no comment because he didn't have his carefully crafted and approved notes.