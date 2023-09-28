© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Central Bank Digital Currencies: The End of Privacy As We Know It
Alex Newman, the CEO and Founder of Liberty Sentinel Media and the author of the book "Deep State: The Invisible Government Behind The Scenes," delivers a powerful presentation sharing the receipts on the nefarious agenda to kill cash, digitize currency, and give power to globalists.