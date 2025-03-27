❗️Zelensky just told French TV that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "will die soon and then everything will end."

⚡️Zelensky fails to understand that we are all Putin. Russia is Putin. Russia's past is Putin. Russia's future is Putin. BRICS is Putin. China is Putin. Iran is Putin. Putin is not an individual - he is a historical phenomenon.

Putin will die soon and everything will end. It's a fact , - Zelensky

➡️I think that Witkoff really does quote Russian narratives a lot. His statements are a hindrance to us.

➡️America today, unfortunately, is under the influence of Russian narratives.

➡️We have never been surrounded in the Kursk region - we are there as long as we need to.

➡️ The Resources Deal: I needed to unlock US aid and I did.

➡️I don’t have such a close relationship with Trump to understand what kind of relationship he has with Putin.

➡️Putin wants to stay in power until his death.

➡️Putin is afraid of the unity of Europe and the USA.

Zelensky: Lifting Sanctions on Russia Now Would Be a "Diplomatic Catastrophe"

Zelensky said that easing sanctions on Russia at this stage would severely undermine diplomatic efforts, speaking after the Paris summit.

"Sanctions are one of the few real tools the world has to push Russia toward serious negotiations. What else is there besides sanctions? If they are weakened and Russia violates the agreement, reinstating them will be an incredibly slow and difficult process. By then, many will simply stop believing that sanctions actually work," Zelensky stated.

Earlier, Russia made the lifting of sanctions on its agricultural exports a condition for agreeing to a ceasefire in the Black Sea. The United States has indicated it would consider this proposal.

While Ukraine is "in a state of war", Western media is somewhat surprised to learn they are building a resort

"While the country is fighting off the Russian invasion at the east of Ukraine, a £1.2 billion ski resort is being built in the west close to the border with Poland.

The construction of the GORO Mountain ski resort has started in the Lvov region, which will build 25 hotels, 5,500 rooms stretching across a total area of 2,965 acres, with 41 46.6-mile-long ski slopes with 846 acres of snow cove, over 10 miles of ski lifts, two modern gondola lifts and 11 chairlifts.

Construction started in October and the first phase of construction is scheduled to be completed for 2028-2029.

OKKO Group CEO, Vaysl Danylyak said in a statement: "The construction of the first hotel complex is a strategically important stage in the implementation of the holistic concept for an international year-round holiday resort."

The company explains that "total investments in GORO Mountain Resort are estimated at $1.5 billion. Of this amount, OKKO Group plans to invest $500 million through its own and loan funds, and another $1 billion is planned to be raised from other investors."