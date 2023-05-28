Justin Castro-Trudeau Championing "2SLGBTQI+" Rights

When we first happened upon the below clip of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking in a town hall event at the University of Winnipeg earlier in the week, we thought it must be parody footage. After all, what rational and serious individual can say with a straight face "2SLGBTQI+"...?

But the sad reality is that woke discourse in Canada as the only allowable public standard has long gone far beyond Portlandia levels of parody. Trudeau, ironically enough, was lambasting the ongoing pushback against Bud Light and other corporations for their so brazenly pushing trans dogma in ad campaigns. Trudeau said, "It's scary to see what's happening in the United States. Whether it's 2SLGBTQI+ rights that are being constantly attacked... my government will never let that happen."

Source : https://www.zerohedge.com/political/justin-trudeau-championing-2slgbtqi-rights

