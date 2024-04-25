© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The situation in the Northwest of the Avdiivka direction of the front continues to develop dynamically. Meanwhile, on April 25, 2024, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially confirmed that Russian troops in the Kupyansk direction of the front managed to destroy two US HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems along with their combat crews within 48 hours.................
