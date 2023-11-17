Land Of The Communist – Scott Hensler

Donation - https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist

Show 89: Biden has given over to the Red Chinese America starting with Nixon to the Clintons. Now San Francisco is the new command center for the C.C.P. To launch the invasion of America!

New 24/7 streaming of all shows: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/scottsradio-com

Website: http://scotthenslernetwork.org

You can also listen to the audio version of our show at: https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel

Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/