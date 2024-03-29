America’s Future Is At Risk

Overwhelming evidence that the Baltimore Bridge collapse was no accident. Why are they not giving us all the details and evidence of what really happened?





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

AmericasVoice.news - SOME OF THE DETAILS WITH THE BALTIMORE BRIDGE COLLAPSE DON'T ADD UP

https://americasvoice.news/video/ykrCNEUtykZmFvO/?related=playlist





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com