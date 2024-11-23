Paul Craig Roberts: U.S. Missiles into Russia -and into WW3?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. provided and guided missiles are now striking even deeper into Russia territory. This, despite Putin's repeated warnings that such actions amount to the U.S. being at war with Russia. What will Putin's response be? Paul Craig Roberts says the response could very well be the beginning of World War 3. He explains, in his latest talk with On Target's Larry Sparano.
Mirrored - Larry Sparano
