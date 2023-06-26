EX-CIA Spy: Unveiling the Narrative on USD Dominance, CBDCs, Proxy Wars, & China | Andrew Bustamante

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to Coffee with Lynette. I am so thrilled to welcome our guest today, Andrew Andy Bustamante. Andrew's fascinating background includes service in our nuclear program, in the Air Force, and subsequently a recruitment into the CIA, where he became a covert operative focusing on counterterrorism and cyber security. Could you just provide a brief summary of your journey through the CIA and the Air Force for us?

CHAPTERS:
CHAPTERS: 0:00 Welcoming Andrew Bustamante
0:37 Journey through the CIA and Air Force
6:45 Why Everyday Spy?
9:50 Shaping Public Narrative
13:12 Dominance of US Dollar
17:39 Purchasing Power
19:50 Is This a Proxy War?
29:24 Globalization 3
6:50 How Are You Positioning Yourself?
43:00 Everyday Spy
45:17 Is America On The Decline?
