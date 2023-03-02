Proof C19 Is A Bio Weapon | Dr. Richard Fleming (TPC #1,118)

10Letters: https://10letters.org/index.cfm?





Dr. Richard M. Fleming is a physicist, nuclear cardiologist, and attorney with fifty-three years of research experience. He has spent decades investigating what causes multiple health problems including heart disease, cancer, and SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19. He joined the American Heart Association in 1976 and actively began teaching and researching heart disease; including both what causes heart disease and how to accurately find heart disease. In 1994 he presented his original theory on “Inflammation and Heart Disease” which was published in a cardiology textbook in 1999 and presented on 20/20 in 2004. His research career has also involved investigating and correcting errors made in medical testing including coronary arteriography and nuclear imaging; for both heart disease and cancer. In 2017 after two decades of work he patented the first method capable of measuring regional blood flow and metabolic changes occurring inside the body. This method known as FMTVDM(Fleming Method) makes it possible to accurately determine what is happening inside the body as well as whether treatments prescribed for patients are working or not. In 2004 after reducing the amount of radiation he was giving patients for nuclear imaging tests of the heart he was accused of billing fraud. After evidence was hidden from the jury, he agreed to a plea deal that did not state a crime, making it possible for him to protect one of his children.





