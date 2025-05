Dunagun Kaiser | "The Dodd-Frank Acts States Nothing In the Bank Is Yours." + "BRICS Alliance Have Set Out to Dethrone the Dollar. If That Happens, I Can Assure You That the Living Standards We Enjoy Today Are A Thing of the Past." - Fred Smith (FedEx)

Learn More Today At: https://rumble.com/c/LibertyandFinance

Learn More Today At: https://www.libertyandfinance.com/





Bank Bail-In vs. Bank Bailout - READ - https://www.investopedia.com/articles/markets-economy/090716/why-bank-bailins-will-be-new-bailouts.asp#:~:text=Financial%20reforms%20under%20the%20Dodd,to%20increase%20their%20capital%20requirements.





READ - https://www.cftc.gov/LawRegulation/DoddFrankAct/index.htm





"Are You Suggesting We May Be Seeing a Change In How Gold Is Priced If Its Moving Away from the U.S. Dollar?" - 2/13/24 - Michelle Makori (Kitco) - Watch the Original Full Length Kitco Presentation HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWY9O09M4lg





*****************************************************************************

PROTECT YOUR WEALTH AGAINST INFLATION & CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY CONFISCATION TODAY AT: www.BH-PM.com

*****************************************************************************

Request Tickets to the Detroit, Michigan June 7th & 8th 2024 ReAwaken Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

*****************************************************************************

Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

*****************************************************************************

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/watch-the-reawakening-documentary/

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com

Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content