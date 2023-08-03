Ever wondered what the shuttering doors of your favorite retail store might be signaling about the state of the US economy? Well, you’re about to find out. Join us on a riveting exploration as we lay bare the unsettling realities of the US economy, seen through the financial woes of three major retail chains – Big Lots, Dollar General, and CVS. From declining sales and supply chain problems to health and safety violations and crippling lawsuits, we take a deep dive into the myriad troubles that spell disaster for these chains and what it means for the average consumer.





We don’t just stop at the surface-level symptoms; we dig into the root causes, exposing the stark contradiction between the government’s claim of a strong economy and the harsh realities faced by everyday Americans. As we dissect the closure of Big Lots urban stores, Dollar General’s safety violations, and CVS’s struggling operations, we bring to the forefront the larger economic issues our country is grappling with. As the curtain falls on these budget-friendly chains, it brings into sharp focus the financial struggles faced by the American consumer. This isn’t just about the retail apocalypse; it’s a revealing snapshot of the US economy under pressure. So, buckle up and get ready for an enlightening discussion that challenges the conventional narrative of our economic health.





Want to listen on the go? Check out the podcast below!





AMP INSIDER: Talk with our show hosts live on “Ask The Expert”. Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!





When You Subscribe Now + Use the Code ‘NTBN’ You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup/NBTN





It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now! https://bit.ly/kirkelliotphdjmc





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS





Do you have a sinus problem? A problem sleeping? A joint, skin, or respiratory issue?

For a limited time, Steve of Nature’s Rite is offering The Healthcare Toolkit book for free with any purchase: https://www.mynaturesrite.com/promo/amp





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.





CUE Streaming OFFERS ALL THIS FOR $2/DAY





Hundreds of Sports Channels (Don’t pay more for NFL)

Nationwide Local Channels

Thousands of Movies & TV Series

Stream on up to 5 devices at a time

No Contract & No Hidden Fees

Sign up at https://AMERICANMEDIA.mycuestreaming.com





Looking to Promote Your Business? Reach a loyal demographic of freedom-loving Americans who vote with their dollars. Promote your patriot business on AMP NEWS. Contact Sean Morgan at: [email protected]





FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews





LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us





AMPINSIDER – A COMMUNITY AND RESOURCE TO CONNECT WITH LIKE-MINDED PATRIOTS:

HTTPS://AMPINSIDER.US/





The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, doctor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.