NHS ASTHMA DIRTY TRICKS SCAM TO STICK A JAB POISON IN YOU !!

Video details one of the tactics employed by NHS asthma nurses to try get their poison shots into you. It's getting to September, and the NHS asthma check up nurses will be rolling out their tricks and scams to get you injected under the guise of winter health; don't fall for it. They all receive big bonuses for getting this cr*p in as many people as they can.