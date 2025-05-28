Unmasking the Silent Genocide: The Dark History of Planned Parenthood | Deep Dives Part 2 with Terry Beasley













In this explosive second installment of Deep Dives, Josh Reid and Terry Beasley expose the chilling origins and agenda of Planned Parenthood, tracing its roots back to Margaret Sanger’s eugenics movement and the Rockefeller Foundation’s depopulation efforts. Discover how psychological warfare, language manipulation, and strategic deception were used to normalize abortion, now responsible for over 65 million deaths, and how these tactics mirror modern-day crises like COVID-19.













Margaret Sanger’s racist, anti-Christian worldview and her ties to the American Eugenics Society.













The 1965 Planned Parenthood leaflet admitting abortion “kills an existing human being”—and how the narrative flipped.













Doctor Bernard Nathanson’s confession: How he orchestrated the pro-abortion movement’s 8-point strategy to deceive America.













The Catholic Strategy: How activists split and neutralized opposition to abortion.













Parallels between historical propaganda (e.g., “fetus” vs. “baby”) and today’s psychological operations (COVID, transhumanism).













The hidden role of Big Pharma, chemical warfare, and fertility destruction in the depopulation agenda.













Free Subscription





https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/













Rumble





https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes













Follow JMC Here





https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/