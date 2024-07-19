The WNBA On US Sports - Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS

The Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever competed in an uptempo matchup that led to back and forth changes of the lead throughout the 4Q





Ultimately, the Wings survived 101-93 behind Arike Ogunbowales 24 PT performance and Odyssey Sims matched that with 24 of her own





Caitlin Clark made history with 24 PTS, 19 AST and Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 28 PTS





