The Black Nobility (Jesuit Mafia History 3)
186 views • 11/25/2023

The Jesuit Venetian Black Nobility and Royal Catholic Crime Families rule the Pope's NWO not the Jews. Rothschild's are nothing compared to the Aldobrandini, Orsini, Medici, Pallavicini, Massimo and other Italian and Spanish Roman Catholic papal crime families.

Knights Templar, Knights of Malta, Knights of the Constintinian Order of St George, Rosecrucians, Freemasons, illuminati, Order of the Jesters, Oddfellows, Martinists, Order of the Golden Dawn, Vatican Banking Operations, Anthony Fauci

Follow me on websites that dont suspend my main account without warning: bitchute.com/channel/ninjaalex420

Rumble.com/user/NinjaAlex420


israeljewsjesuitnwovaticanrothschildilluminatipopetemplarfreemasonromefaucivenetianknights of maltablack nobilitybloodlinesjestersmedicimerovingianorsinirosecrucianpallaviciniborgiasrose croixoddfellows
