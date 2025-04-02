🚩 ADCBATT 12v 300AH Self Heating Metal Cased Battery TEARDOWN REVIEW & CAPACITY TEST #wisebuyreviews

SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/3Rb0dQW [ Amazon Affiliate Link ] 12V 300Ah Self-Heating LiFePO4 Lithium Battery with 200A BMS, Hard Metal Casing, 3840W Load Power with 4000+ Cycles and 10-Year Lifetime Perfect for RV, Solar System, Home Energy Storage





In this video I review the battery I bought for capacity test and how it is wired inside by opening it to see the wiring. The wiring seems like it cannot accommadate 200 Amp Continuous Discharge current because Positive terminal has only one 6AWG Cable, that according to their manual has ampacity of 65 Amps, that is why it actually said on the battery maybe that it is idea to charge at 60 amps, but 200 amps max. It seems 200 Amps max would work if they would put a second 6 AWG cable to the terminal at minimum, because I believe 6 AWG can do at best 100 Amps. Also this battery came damaged in shipping, and capacity was only 287AH instead of 300AH otherwise. Towards the end, I show the reason for buying it was watching a video with a model they made several years ago in smaller capacity that had appropriate sized wiring on the inside. So I am concerned someone will connect a 2000 or 3000 watt inverter to this and when cooking dinner, the inner wire will overheat from the below satisfactory grade cables and that you are not getting full value for what you paid for. I hope this video helps others who were considering getting this battery. Thumb up an subscribe!





