Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | Pandemic Preparedness Is The New Forever War.


The policy of “pandemic preparedness and response” isn't as benign as it sounds. It involves collecting dangerous viruses—not for health purposes, but to weaponize them—and developing a coordinated government response that stymies opposition.


RFK Jr. believes ALL gain-of-function research should be stopped immediately. His case is fleshed out in his new book, "The Wuhan Cover-Up: And the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race.”


Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

