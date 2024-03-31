BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

April 8 Solar Eclipse & Baltimore Bridge Collapse Are Linked. Economy: Stocks, Bonds, & Food Supply
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • 03/31/2024

Economic impact from Baltimore bridge collapse will be long-lasting, trade group warns. Nearly 4,900 trucks traveled the Francis Scott Key Bridge each day, carrying $28 billion in goods annually


The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a vital passage for thousands of trucks per day, will do "significant" economic damage not only to the region but the entire country, industry experts and Gov. Wes Moore warned.


The "Key Bridge and Port of Baltimore are critical components of our nation’s infrastructure and supply chain" and the collapse "will have significant and long-lasting impacts on the region," Sean McNally, spokesperson for the American Trucking Association (ATA)


Economy could lose $15M daily from ‘incomprehensible’ Baltimore bridge collapse


How Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse will affect supply chains and the economy


April 8 Solar Eclipse. A total solar eclipse will take place at the Moon's ascending node on Monday, April 8, 2024, visible across North America and dubbed the Great North American Eclipse by some of the media.


Dripping Springs City Council signs disaster declaration for April 8 total solar eclipse. Dripping Springs City Council voted on Tuesday to approve a disaster declaration as part of preparedness efforts for the April 8 total solar eclipse, which will envelope much of Texas in total darkness.


The city is directly in the eclipse's path of totality — the path in which the moon will completely obstruct the sun's light — meaning it will be dark for about three minutes shortly after 1:30 p.m.


The disaster declaration is meant to activate the city's emergency management team to provide aid if needed, according to a news release from the council, though the city does not anticipate significant issues stemming from the eclipse.


Solar eclipse warnings pile up: Watch out for danger in the sky, on the ground on April 8

#April8

#SolarEclipse

#BaltimoreBridge

#BaltimoreBridgeCollapse

#EconomyCrisis

#SolarEclipse


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please send mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


#ClimateCrisis

#EcoSabbath

#SundayRest


#WhiteHouse

#1stAmendment

#SundayLaw

#MarkOfTheBeast


#SundayLaw

#Sunday

#Sabbath

#Prophecy

#SDA

#SDASermons

#SDA



#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy

Keywords
sdabible prophecyseventh day adventistsolar eclipsebiblical prophecyeconomy crisiseconomy collapsesda sermonbaltimore bridge collapseapril 8 solar eclipsesupply chain shortagedisaster declarationdanger in the skyweather warning signs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy