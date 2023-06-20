EPOCH TV | US Does Not Support Taiwan Independence; COVID Patient Zero Traced to Wuhan Lab

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Epoch TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp
Blinken Says US Does Not Support Taiwan Independence; COVID Patient Zero Traced to Wuhan Lab
Watch the full episode 👉 https://ept.ms/NoToTaiwanCR
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has declared in an announcement that the United States does not support Taiwan’s independence, “patient zero” of the COVID-19 pandemic has been traced to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and former President Donald Trump has been handed a gag order on releasing evidence during his trial over the classified documents allegations.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.