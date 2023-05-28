The WHO is trying to sneak this global authoritarian treaty through Dr Astrid Stuckelberger, ex WHO member, has been trying to alert the world.

The WHO is trying to sneak this global authoritarian treaty throughDr Astrid Stuckelberger, ex WHO member, has been trying to alert the world.



The new treaty which expands the 2005 treaty, if adopted by member states means that the WHO’s constitution (as per Article 9) will take precedence over each country's constitution during natural disasters or pandemics. In other words, the WHO will be dictating not just recommending.





This is just another step towards their One World Government aka New World Order.