The discussion explores the emergence of DeepSeek as a new AI model and its impact on subjective and objective reality. Subjectively, people’s perceptions of DeepSeek will be shaped by marketing, biases, personal desires, and societal influences, leading to varying opinions on its superiority or potential risks. Objectively, measurable factors like performance, technical strengths and limitations, regulatory implications, market competition, and its role in reshaping industries will determine its true impact. ChatGPT reflects on how people tend to adopt new technologies, ideas, or beliefs based on perception rather than objective truth, drawing parallels to historical shifts in religious and ideological changes.