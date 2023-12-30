Russia Has Destroyed all NATO Reconnaissance Radar Systems in 'Smela', 'Lviv', 'Kyiv', and 'Kharkiv'

December 29, 2023, will go down in history as the most massive missile attack on Ukraine since the beginning of a special military operation. The representative of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ignat, said that Ukrainian radars had detected such a large number of enemy missiles and loitering munitions for the first time since February 2022.1 According to him, Russia used almost all types of rockets except the 'KALIBR' cruise missile during this attack. According to preliminary data, during this attack, Russia used about 110 'Geranium' kamikaze drones and about 50 missiles of various types, ranging from 'Kinzhal' hypersonic missiles to 'Iskander' ballistic missiles.................

