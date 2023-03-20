SNAFU report - 2023-03-18 (ep 26 - With Mike Kent) - America Shrugged, Arrest Wars (Putin, Guo, Trump), Credit Suisse

----------------------------------------



- [x] Arrest Putin!

- ICC wants to arrest Putin!

- Oh, my. These globalists are very, very scared.

- https://youtu.be/FbKhCAaRLfc

- https://www.theepochtimes.com/international-arrest-warrant-issued-for-vladimir-putin_5130866.html

- https://www.icc-cpi.int/news/situation-ukraine-icc-judges-issue-arrest-warrants-against-vladimir-vladimirovich-putin-and





- [x] Arrest Trump!

- Trump could be arrested/indicted in Manhattan next week:

- https://truthsocial.com/users/realDonaldTrump/statuses/110043916334915208

- https://truthsocial.com/users/realDonaldTrump/statuses/110044039949982181

- https://truthsocial.com/users/realDonaldTrump/statuses/110038884945441276

- https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2023/mar/17/weaponization-legal-system-reaches-new-level/

- https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/17/trump-will-surrender-to-face-charges-if-indicted-defense-lawyer-says.html

- https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1637051525670264834

- https://twitter.com/marionawfal/status/1636855328322252802

- https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-addresses-indictment-rumors-calls-for-supporters-to-protest-take-our-nation-back_5132504.html





- [x] Arrest Guo!

- https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/sdny-prosecutors-warned-by-judge-after-admitting-working-with-china-to-prosecute-miles-guo-ccps-most-wanted-man/