Head Of The Snake - Wexner, Maxwell’s, Mossad & Mega Group Exposed | PVPGURL
This is a succinct summary of the three-hour phone conversation between survivor Maria Farmer and investigative journalist Whitney Webb. PVPGURL has included all aspects of their discussion pertaining to Mossad, Mega Group, Les Wexner, and Israel. These are the crucial details that mainstream media refuses to address and are complicit in perpetuating this decades-long blackmail operation. Contrary to popular belief, Jeffery Epstein was not the mastermind but rather a middle manager. He was recruited by Israeli Intelligence in the 1980s to work under Ghislaine Maxwell, who in turn reported to Jewish billionaire Les Wexner.