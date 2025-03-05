Khawla’s Battle, Shot and Surviving

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Citizen Khawla Abu Subaih from Jenin camp is enduring the aftermath of a severe injury, having lost parts of her leg due to a sniper’s bullet. On the first day of the occupation’s aggression on Jenin camp, nearly 26 days ago, Khawla was shot as she attempted to leave the camp following a siege by the Zionist special forces. Despite her injuries, Khawla remains resilient, recounting the traumatic events she faced that day, including the moment she was shot and her struggle to survive.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 16/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video