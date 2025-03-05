BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Khawla’s Battle, Shot and Surviving
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
18 views • 6 months ago


Citizen Khawla Abu Subaih from Jenin camp is enduring the aftermath of a severe injury, having lost parts of her leg due to a sniper’s bullet. On the first day of the occupation’s aggression on Jenin camp, nearly 26 days ago, Khawla was shot as she attempted to leave the camp following a siege by the Zionist special forces. Despite her injuries, Khawla remains resilient, recounting the traumatic events she faced that day, including the moment she was shot and her struggle to survive.

Reporting: Obada Tahayne

Filmed: 16/02/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

Keywords
gazalebanonwest bankal aqsa floudpaslestine
