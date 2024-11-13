BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
“Christian” Freemasons, “Elections”, Lesbian Leaders, Race, Kurgan Salute, Chemtrails, War
12 views • 6 months ago

“Christian” Freemasons, “Elections”, Lesbian Leaders, Race, Kurgan Salute, Chemtrails, War

SR 2024-11-12 Korean Kurgan

Topic list:

* William Miller and Walter Veith.
* “Separation of Church and State”
* “Conservatives” and “elections”: who’s the REAL enemy?
* The mafioso “Christians” spurring on Donald Trump.
* The lesbian sinking ship “captain”, New Zealand far-Left politics and Johnny truth on gender.
* The truth about race.
* Johnny on jewelry and tattoos.
* How did the Vatican Machine guarantee “World War 2”?
* When Netflix gives Johnny the Kurgan salute.
* Chinese demons and Gilbert Gottfried.
* How “World War I” got started...are you serious?
* The hidden agenda of the juxtaposition of graphic violence with humor.
* “Chemtrails” and “World War 2”.
* Does Hollywood hate Chris Hemsworth?
* When the “Allies” disappear war stories that humanize “the enemy”.

_____________________

