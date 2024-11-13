© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Christian” Freemasons, “Elections”, Lesbian Leaders, Race, Kurgan Salute, Chemtrails, War
SR 2024-11-12 Korean Kurgan
Topic list:
* William Miller and Walter Veith.
* “Separation of Church and State”
* “Conservatives” and “elections”: who’s the REAL enemy?
* The mafioso “Christians” spurring on Donald Trump.
* The lesbian sinking ship “captain”, New Zealand far-Left politics and Johnny truth on gender.
* The truth about race.
* Johnny on jewelry and tattoos.
* How did the Vatican Machine guarantee “World War 2”?
* When Netflix gives Johnny the Kurgan salute.
* Chinese demons and Gilbert Gottfried.
* How “World War I” got started...are you serious?
* The hidden agenda of the juxtaposition of graphic violence with humor.
* “Chemtrails” and “World War 2”.
* Does Hollywood hate Chris Hemsworth?
* When the “Allies” disappear war stories that humanize “the enemy”.
