❗️🌍🎞 The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week April 26 - May 2, 2024

NB : I am sure Rybar meant SAA (Syrian Arab Army) and not AFU



▪️Houthi attacks on merchant ships and Coalition naval vessels continued in the Red Sea region. Northwest of Al Mokha, rockets and UAVs were fired at the CYCLADES container ship, damaging it.



▪️Twenty-four hours later, Ansarallah militants attempted to attack a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and destroyer with kamikaze drones. This time, however, the coalition flotilla's air defense assets were able to thwart the UAV raid.



▪️Meanwhile, in the skies over Saada, the Yemenis have already shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper. This is the third UAV of this type neutralized by the Houthis since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated.



▪️ Meanwhile, in Syria, government forces also attacked militant positions on the Greater Idlib fronts with FPV drones. In total, during April, about 50 members of the armed groups were killed and wounded in the strikes of the SAA.



▪️ In the border areas in northern Syria, the Turkish army again shelled the positions of pro-Kurdish formations. The largest number of impacts fell on the rural areas of Tell Rifaat, where SAA fighters are also stationed.



▪️In response, Kurdish guerrillas from the Afrin Liberation Forces attacked Turkish Armed Forces locations in northern Aleppo. The outskirts of Afrin and Azaz came under fire, resulting in losses for pro-Turkish fighters.



▪️Islamic State terrorists did not stop their forays in the Syrian desert. The militants attacked the positions of the AFU in the area of Ar-Rasafa south of Raqqa, but after an air strike by the Russian Armed Forces, they retreated.



Source @rybar

