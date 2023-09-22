2024 Dimensions 11 Wall Calendar By Lightstar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The 2024 Dimensions 11 Wall Calendar brings in the New Year with enchantmentand remembrances from Mother Gaia's elements, seasons, and other galactic
codes. Includes 12 beautiful full color healing images of beautiful Gaian,
galactic, and magical beings that each serve to attune your energy to specific
high frequencies of light. Take a look at the images for each month below!
Available in 2 sizes: Medium: 8.5”(l) x 11”(w), OR Large: 11”(l )x 14.25”(w).
The sizes are when the calendar is closed. Printed on sturdy high-quality
paper with vibrant full-color, full-bleed printing. *Includes 2024 Lunar
Phases & Eclipses!* Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar 📅 2024 DIMENSIONS 11
WALL CALENDAR: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/20... 🎴 2ND EDITION MAGICAL
DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All
Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)
https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐
(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE
ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:
▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)
https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)
https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎
SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:fa0836f065118b11