2024 Dimensions 11 Wall Calendar By Lightstar

The 2024 Dimensions 11 Wall Calendar brings in the New Year with enchantmentand remembrances from Mother Gaia's elements, seasons, and other galactic

codes. Includes 12 beautiful full color healing images of beautiful Gaian,

galactic, and magical beings that each serve to attune your energy to specific

high frequencies of light. Take a look at the images for each month below!

Available in 2 sizes: Medium: 8.5”(l) x 11”(w), OR Large: 11”(l )x 14.25”(w).

The sizes are when the calendar is closed. Printed on sturdy high-quality

paper with vibrant full-color, full-bleed printing. ​ *Includes 2024 Lunar

Phases & Eclipses!* Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar 📅 2024 DIMENSIONS 11

WALL CALENDAR: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/20... 🎴 2ND EDITION MAGICAL

DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All

Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)

https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐

(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE

ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:

▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)

https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)

https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎

SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:fa0836f065118b11