The Armed Forces of Ukraine resumed attempts to attack Russian rear facilities. On the night of July 25, Ukrainian UAVs and unmanned boats targeted several Russian border regions.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack, clarifying that the air defense forces destroyed 29 Ukrainian UAVs and two unmanned boats during the night.

The first wave of the massive drone attacks targeted the border Kursk region on the evening of July 24. Numerous explosions thundered in the area when the Russian air defense forces were destroying one enemy drone after another. In an hour and a half, 18 UAVs were destroyed. Some minor damage was reported at the local energy substation. Later at night, four more drones targeted the region but they also failed to reach their targets and were destroyed.

Three more Ukrainian UAVs were intercepted over the border Belgorod region and four drones were destroyed in the Republic of Crimea.

The peninsula came under a combined attack. It was also targeted by at least two unmanned boats but they were also destroyed by the Russian military in the Black Sea.

This was the second attack on the western shore of the peninsula in recent days. Two days before, 21 out of 25 Ukrainian drones that targeted Russian territory were also intercepted over Crimea. The Ukrainian military and their NATO ‘advisers’ mainly target the city of Sevastopol, where the main base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is located. The city is also often targeted by NATO missiles that are much more effective than the drones, but likely suffering from the lack of foreign supplies, including as a result of the precision Russian strikes on numerous warehouses with foreign missiles throughout Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have recently suspended missile strikes on the Crimean peninsula.

On the other hand, Russian forces destroyed several targets in different Ukrainian regions last night. They mainly used kamikaze UAVs for the strikes.

A series of explosions thundered at Ukrainian military and industrial facilities in the Kyiv region. Russian drone strikes were recorded in the area of the local Boryspil airfield. Once this was the main Ukrainian international airport. Today, the Ukrainian military is using it for the transfer and storage of military equipment from abroad. More Russian strikes were reported in the Obukhov district of the region.

A new wave of strikes was reported in the Odessa region, where a devastating attack in Izmail a day before destroyed the port infrastructure facilities and an administrative building full of Ukrainian officers and foreign mercenaries.

Russian strikes were reported in the Zhitomir and Chernihiv regions, while the Russian aerospace forces are pounding the Ukrainian military in the border Sumy and Kharkiv regions, including with upgraded heavy bombs.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/