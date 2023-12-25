Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Disinformation About Downed Su-34s Was Debunked┃Russians Made A Breakthrough In LYMAN Direction
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
288 views
Published 2 months ago

A former military pilot of the Russian Aerospace Forces under the nickname 'FighterBomber' denied information from the Ukrainian side that the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the Kherson direction. According to him, the Russian Aerospace Forces have not lost their aircraft in recent months. The number of takeoffs of Russian combat aircraft is equal to the number of landings..............

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russian breakthroughsu-34slyman direction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket